Fox News published this video item, entitled “FTX founder expected to be released on bail in US” – below is their description.

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy discusses former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal charges as he is extradited to the U.S. and responds to the January 6 committee unveiling criminal referrals on former President Trump. Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.