Global News published this video item, entitled “Frustrated with flight delays and cancellations? Here’s what you may be entitled to” – below is their description.

Flight delays and cancellations — and frustration — continued Tuesday for prospective travellers at both the Edmonton and Calgary airports.

On Monday, WestJet, Air Canada and officials for both airports said severe weather, including winter storms and extreme cold, across Western Canada, was affecting operations at several airports.

Edmonton International Airport and Calgary International Airport were dealing with a large number of delays and cancellations again Tuesday, according to their flight tracker websites.

In Canada, new Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) came into effect in September.

As Tomasia DaSilva reports, travelers may be entitled to some compensation.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9362160/edmonton-calgary-vancouver-airport-stranded-passengers-delays-cancelled-flights/

