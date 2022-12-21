From street soccer in Iran to futsal glory on the world stage | ABC News

From street soccer in iran to futsal glory on the world stage | abc news

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “From street soccer in Iran to futsal glory on the world stage | ABC News” – below is their description.

For many refugees living in Australia, sport plays an important role in making their new country feel like home.

Tasmanian teenager Eisa Azizi arrived from Iran six years ago unable to speak English, and he’s now representing Australia on the world stage in futsal.

