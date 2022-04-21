ABC News published this video item, entitled “From sawmills to seedlings, California’s victims of wildfires fight to rebuild | ABCNL” – below is their description.

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth reports on how Californians are rebuilding and working to restore nature after wildfires nearly wiped their historic town off the map, and the challenges they still face. ABC News Live Prime, Weekdays at 7EST & 9EST WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc #california #wildfires #rebuilding #seedlings #nature ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.