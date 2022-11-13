nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Frocks on Friday getting people talking | Local Focus” – below is their description.

Frocks on Friday is the brainchild of Gisborne local Jo McLean, with the aim of encouraging wāhine to wear a dress every Friday and get people thinking about mental health.

“When you are wearing your frock on Friday people will ask you why are you dressed up, why are you doing this? It’s a conversation starter about mental health.”

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

Full story: https://bit.ly/lf1459

