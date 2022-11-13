Frocks on Friday getting people talking | Local Focus

by
Frocks on friday getting people talking | local focus

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Frocks on Friday getting people talking | Local Focus” – below is their description.

Frocks on Friday is the brainchild of Gisborne local Jo McLean, with the aim of encouraging wāhine to wear a dress every Friday and get people thinking about mental health.

“When you are wearing your frock on Friday people will ask you why are you dressed up, why are you doing this? It’s a conversation starter about mental health.”

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

Full story: https://bit.ly/lf1459

Subscribe and be notified of breaking news: https://goo.gl/LP45jX

Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249

Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq

Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe

Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbv

nzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - nzherald.co.nz

The New Zealand Herald is a daily newspaper published in Auckland, New Zealand, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and considered a newspaper of record for New Zealand.

Recent from nzherald.co.nz:

Missile attack investigation, PM’s big meetings & a new retailer for the Capital | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins’ hilarious interview ahead of T20 clash | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Live: Luxon makes announcement to media | nzherald.co.nz

Category: Media, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.