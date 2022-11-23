7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “friendlyjordies’ Jordan Shanks speaks to media after his Bondi home was firebombed | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The home of a controversial youtube star friendlyjordies has apparently been firebombed in Bondi overnight. Jordan Shanks wasn’t there during the attack that forced his neighbours to be evacuated. He’s now calling for counter terrorism police to take over the case. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

