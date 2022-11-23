7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Friendly Jordies’ Bondi home damaged by fire | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Arson could be the cause of a fire at the Bondi home of controversial comedian, commentator and YouTuber, Friendly Jordies. It’s the second suspicious fire at the property within a week.

It was just after midnight when a large fire ripped through the home on Wilga Street. It began on a front balcony and forced the evacuation of neighbouring homes luckily everyone getting out okay.

Youtuber and political comedian Jordan Shanks wasn’t home at the time, but after repeated attacks his neighbours are worried.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel