7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Fresh interest rate and inflation hike warning for Australians | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Australians are being warned to buckle up for a rollercoaster ride on interest rates as the Reserve Bank tries to tackle inflation. Governor Philip Lowe says the days of half a percent rate hikes are not over with another decision due next month. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

