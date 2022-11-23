Fresh interest rate and inflation hike warning for Australians | 7NEWS

Australians are being warned to buckle up for a rollercoaster ride on interest rates as the Reserve Bank tries to tackle inflation.

Governor Philip Lowe says the days of half a percent rate hikes are not over with another decision due next month.

