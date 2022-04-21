Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “French President Macron Tears Into Le Pen for Russia Ties in Debate” – below is their description.

Emmanuel Macron warned that his nationalist opponent, Marine Le Pen, risks starting a “civil war” in France with a ban on Muslim headscarves, while Le Pen sought to portray the president as an elitist in thrall to global finance.

In a televised debate before the final round of the presidential election on Sunday, Le Pen called Macron a “Mozart of Finance,” a moniker that has followed him since his days as an investment banker. She said his economic policies had been a disappointment and referred to herself as the “spokeswoman of the French people.”

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-20/macron-says-le-pen-risks-civil-war-in-france-over-muslim-veils

