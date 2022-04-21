French President Macron Tears Into Le Pen for Russia Ties in Debate

Emmanuel Macron warned that his nationalist opponent, Marine Le Pen, risks starting a “civil war” in France with a ban on Muslim headscarves, while Le Pen sought to portray the president as an elitist in thrall to global finance.

In a televised debate before the final round of the presidential election on Sunday, Le Pen called Macron a “Mozart of Finance,” a moniker that has followed him since his days as an investment banker. She said his economic policies had been a disappointment and referred to herself as the “spokeswoman of the French people.”

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron is a French politician who has been President of France and ex officio Co-Prince of Andorra since 14 May 2017.

