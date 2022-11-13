The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “French police use tear gas to stop some migrants getting their boats to the Channel” – below is their description.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/ Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture. #migrants #migrantcrisis #channelcrossing #englishchannel The Telegraph YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.