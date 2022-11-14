Freight train derails west of Melbourne | 9 News Australia

Freight train derails west of melbourne | 9 news australia

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Freight train derails west of Melbourne | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

A freight train has derailed south-west of Melbourne, leaving tens of carriages piled up across the tracks in a stunning sight. Emergency services were called to the incident near the Hamilton Highway between Inverleigh and Gheringhap, which is west of Geelong, about 5.48am. Vision taken from 9News’ helicopter shows ﻿tens of carriage piled up on top of one another in the aftermath of the crash.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: Geelong

Geelong is a city southwest of Melbourne, Australia, in the state of Victoria. Population: 253,269 (2016).

In This Story: Melbourne

Melbourne is the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. Population: 4.936 million (2018).

