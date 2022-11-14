9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Freight train derails west of Melbourne | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
A freight train has derailed south-west of Melbourne, leaving tens of carriages piled up across the tracks in a stunning sight. Emergency services were called to the incident near the Hamilton Highway between Inverleigh and Gheringhap, which is west of Geelong, about 5.48am. Vision taken from 9News’ helicopter shows tens of carriage piled up on top of one another in the aftermath of the crash.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.