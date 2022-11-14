Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

A freight train has derailed south-west of Melbourne, leaving tens of carriages piled up across the tracks in a stunning sight. Emergency services were called to the incident near the Hamilton Highway between Inverleigh and Gheringhap, which is west of Geelong, about 5.48am. Vision taken from 9News’ helicopter shows ﻿tens of carriage piled up on top of one another in the aftermath of the crash.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Freight train derails west of Melbourne | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

About This Source - 9 News Australia

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

