‘Freedom Convoy’ protest: Police ban truckers from entering Paris and Brussels • FRANCE 24 English

by

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “‘Freedom Convoy’ protest: Police ban truckers from entering Paris and Brussels • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

French “freedom convoy” motorists protesting against COVID-19 restrictions will be blocked from entering Paris, the French capital’s police authority said. France 24 Armen Georgian tells us more.

#Paris #Brussels #FreedomConvoy

🔔

FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - FRANCE 24 English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from France 24. France 24 is a French state-owned international news television network based in Paris.

Recent from FRANCE 24 English:

‘Wartok’: TikTok’s role in the information war marred by fake news • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Discrimination at the border • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Ukraine’s Kyiv Grand Ballet give emotional performance, as war rages at home • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

Outrage After Florida Gov. DeSantis Yells at Teens For Wearing Masks

Category: News

How Tāmaki Makaurau is managing response to Omicron outbreak

Category: News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Scolds High School Students for Wearing Masks: A Closer Look

Category: Entertainment

IN FULL: Queensland authorities provide an update on the flooding situation | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

West’s sanctions against Russia could cripple economy

Category: News

France Seizes Russian Oil Tycoon’s Yacht as Sanctions Tighten

Category: News

‘Wartok’: TikTok’s role in the information war marred by fake news • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Discrimination at the border • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Russian Oligarch’s Yacht Seized in France

Category: Business

Ukraine’s Kyiv Grand Ballet give emotional performance, as war rages at home • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: Freedom

5 Recent Items: Freedom

It’s Official: They Lied

Category: Opinion

Champion Paralympian Karni Liddell left devastated by 2022 Queensland flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ukraine family desperate to treat daughter’s cancer – BBC News

Category: News

New Zealand authorities remove ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters from Parliament grounds | The World

Category: News

FULL SPEECH: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union speech to Congress |

Category: News

In This Story: Paris

Paris, France‘s capital, is a major European city and a global center for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Its 19th-century cityscape is crisscrossed by wide boulevards and the River Seine. Major landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, the 12th-century, Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral and the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées.

3 Recent Items: Paris

UNCHARTED Travel Vlog – Paris

Category: Film

War in Ukraine overshadows Paris Agriculture Fair • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

UN agrees to roadmap for global plastic pollution treaty | The World

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

The Ukraine invasion’s impact on ordinary Russians

Category: News

Sarah Everard: Police accused of ‘using powers for sexual gain’ in half of UK forces

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....