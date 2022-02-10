FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “‘Freedom Convoy’ protest: Police ban truckers from entering Paris and Brussels • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.
French “freedom convoy” motorists protesting against COVID-19 restrictions will be blocked from entering Paris, the French capital’s police authority said. France 24 Armen Georgian tells us more.
#Paris #Brussels #FreedomConvoy
🔔FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.