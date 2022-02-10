FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “‘Freedom Convoy’ protest: Canadian truckers movement spreads to France • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.
Protesters set out from southern France in what they call a “freedom convoy” that will converge on Paris and Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions, inspired by demonstrators who have gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa.
