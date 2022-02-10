FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “France nuclear plan: President promises construction of six new nuclear reactors • FRANCE 24” – below is their description.

France will build at least six new nuclear reactors in the decades to come, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, placing nuclear power at the heart of his country’s drive for carbon neutrality by 2050 #France #reactors #nuclear 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

