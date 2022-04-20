Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “France Election: Will Liberal ‘Beavers’ Save Macron?” – below is their description.

French President Emmanuel Macron and nationalist leader Marine le Pen are gearing up for their only live TV debate on Wednesday evening, a high-stakes event just days before the final ballot of the presidential election this weekend.

More than 16.5 million people tuned into their previous debate in 2017, a bruising 2.5 hour sparring match in which the two candidates traded insults and clashed over how to fix a sluggish economy and fight terrorism. After a disastrous performance by Le Pen, Macron went on to easily beat her when voters rallied round him partially to keep the far-right out of power.

