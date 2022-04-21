FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Forthcoming US aid will be ‘more specific’ to war’s new phase • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.
Biden is expected to unveil an $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Thursday (April 21), noted FRANCE 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani, “a package that will likely see more artillery; more weapons that are more specific to this new part of the war in Ukraine, this new offensive by the Russians in eastern Ukraine.”
#US #Ukraine #war
