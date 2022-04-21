Forthcoming US aid will be ‘more specific’ to war’s new phase • FRANCE 24 English

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Forthcoming US aid will be ‘more specific’ to war’s new phase • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

Biden is expected to unveil an $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Thursday (April 21), noted FRANCE 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani, “a package that will likely see more artillery; more weapons that are more specific to this new part of the war in Ukraine, this new offensive by the Russians in eastern Ukraine.”

#US #Ukraine #war

🔔

FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - FRANCE 24 English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from France 24. France 24 is a French state-owned international news television network based in Paris.

Recent from FRANCE 24 English:

Live: Russia pummels last Ukrainian defenders in port city Mariupol • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

It’s debate day: Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive television event • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

French presidential election – the Debate: Macron touts record on jobs • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

A team effort by Samoa! #Shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

#ParisRoubaixFemmes 2022 – Résumé

Category: Cycling

#ParisRoubaixFemmes 2022 – The Highlights

Category: Cycling

Live: Russia pummels last Ukrainian defenders in port city Mariupol • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

French President Macron Tears Into Le Pen for Russia Ties in Debate

Category: Finance, News

It’s debate day: Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive television event • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Vladimir Putin issues chilling warning after test-firing nuclear-capable ‘Satan 2’ missile | 7NEWS

Category: News

‘Our last days’: Ukraine commander in Mariupol appeals for help

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....