This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict.

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled "Forthcoming US aid will be 'more specific' to war's new phase • FRANCE 24 English"

Biden is expected to unveil an $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Thursday (April 21), noted FRANCE 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani, “a package that will likely see more artillery; more weapons that are more specific to this new part of the war in Ukraine, this new offensive by the Russians in eastern Ukraine.” #US #Ukraine #war 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

