Former Washington Football Team employee on team culture of fear, harassment

by

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Emily Applegate, a former employee of the Washington Football Team, who said she faced sexual harassment within the organization.

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Emily Applegate, a former employee of the Washington Football Team, who said she faced sexual harassment within the organization.

