Former un official calls for helping africa in fighting climate change

The 27th session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change kicked off on November 6 in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh, with countries working together to address global climate change.

Luc Gnacadja, former executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, who is attending COP27, said in an interview with China Media Group that it is urgent to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build resilience and adapt to the inevitable impacts of climate change. He also called on developed countries to keep their promises of financing climate action in developing countries.

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

