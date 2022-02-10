Former Superintendent Leroy Logan ‘not surprised’ by Commissioner’s resignation

by

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Former Superintendent Leroy Logan ‘not surprised’ by Commissioner’s resignation” – below is their description.

Former Superintendent at the Met Police and the former Chair of Black Police Association Charitable Trust, Leroy Logan says Dame Cressida Dick “became part of the problem, not part of the solution”.

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick formally announced her resignation saying the London Mayor lost “confidence” in her.

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Ukraine invasion: Residential area of Borodyanka town devastated

Category: News

In full: Putin makes statement on Ukraine invasion

Category: News

Ukraine Invasion: Spokesperson clashes with Sky correspondent…again

Category: News

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

4 Recent Items: London

New London Tube Strike Cripples Services Once Again

Category: News

Former ‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Joe Cole Taking On Iconic Michael Caine Role In ‘The Ipcress File’ | TM

Category: Entertainment

Sadiq Khan causing the ‘demise’ of London said Chairman of the London Cab Drivers Club

Category: News

Cab driver Grant Davis discusses the impact of the London tube strike

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Russian anti-war protesters defy Putin

Category: News

BEST partnerships in Premier League history ft. Son Heung-min & Harry Kane

Category: Premier League

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....