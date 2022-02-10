Sky News published this video item, entitled “Former Superintendent Leroy Logan ‘not surprised’ by Commissioner’s resignation” – below is their description.

Former Superintendent at the Met Police and the former Chair of Black Police Association Charitable Trust, Leroy Logan says Dame Cressida Dick “became part of the problem, not part of the solution”.

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick formally announced her resignation saying the London Mayor lost “confidence” in her.

