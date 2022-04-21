Former Ohio Doctor Accused Of Murdering Patients Found Not Guilty On All Accounts

After a little over a week of deliberations, a jury found former Ohio Dr. William Husel not guilty on all accounts of murder. Husel was accused of killing 14 terminally ill patients with fatal doses of fentanyl and other drugs.

