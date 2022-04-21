NBC News published this video item, entitled “Former Ohio Doctor Accused Of Murdering Patients Found Not Guilty On All Accounts” – below is their description.

After a little over a week of deliberations, a jury found former Ohio Dr. William Husel not guilty on all accounts of murder. Husel was accused of killing 14 terminally ill patients with fatal doses of fentanyl and other drugs. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.