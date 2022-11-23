7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Former NRL player Brett Finch avoids jail despite pleading guilty | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Former NRL player Brett Finch has avoided jail time despite pleading guilty to sending messages about child sexual abuse on an online platform.

The judge accepted the disgraced star’s explanation that it was a desperate attempt to feed his drug addiction. His two year sentence will be served in the community, and will be subject to random drug tests.

“This man does not have any sexual interest in children. And, unfortunately drugs have played a major part in ramblings of what they were, of what he was saying. And, it’s just another example of the dangers of drugs and how far they can send someone down into a spiral”, Brett Finch’s lawyer Paul McGirr speaking outside the Downing Centre.

