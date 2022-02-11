Former NFL coach Marvin Lewis: ‘We haven’t moved the needle enough’ on race

by

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Former NFL coach Marvin Lewis: ‘We haven’t moved the needle enough’ on race” – below is their description.

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to former NFL head coach Marvis Lewis about race in the NFL and his experience as an African American head coach.

ABC News Live Prime, Weekdays at 7EST & 9EST

WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM

SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP

Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/

LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews

FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc

#ABCNLPrime #MarvinLewis #CincinnatiBengals #Racism #NFL #Football

ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

Recent from ABC News:

Ukrainian refugees try to settle into their new reality

Category: News

Refugee crisis in Ukraine could lead to COVID-19 outbreak: WHO

Category: News

Russia-Ukraine peace talks end without deal

Category: News

In This Story: NFL

The National Football League is a professional American football league consisting of 32 teams, divided equally between the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference.

NFL Shop #Ad

4 Recent Items: NFL

2022 NFL Combine: Prospects in line to run the FASTEST 40-yard dash | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Kenny Pickett’s Hand Size Topic Of Conversation Ahead Of NFL Combine I CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

2022 NFL Draft Combine: OL Prospects to Watch Out For I CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

2022 NFL Draft Combine: RB Prospects to Watch Out For I CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....