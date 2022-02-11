ABC News published this video item, entitled “Former NFL coach Marvin Lewis: ‘We haven’t moved the needle enough’ on race” – below is their description.

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks to former NFL head coach Marvis Lewis about race in the NFL and his experience as an African American head coach.

