Former nazi secretary guilty of complicity in more than 10,500 murders – bbc news

A former secretary who worked for the commander of a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted of complicity in the murders of more than 10,505 people.

Irmgard Furchner, 97, was taken on as a teenaged typist at Stutthof and worked there from 1943 to 1945.

Furchner, one of the few women to be tried for Nazi crimes in decades, was given a two-year suspended jail term.

Although she was a civilian worker, the judge agreed she was fully aware of what was going on at the camp.

Some 65,000 people are thought to have died in horrendous conditions at Stutthof, including Jewish prisoners, non-Jewish Poles and captured Soviet soldiers.

About This Source - BBC News

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster funded by the UK Government, and British license fee payers.

