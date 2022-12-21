Former Nazi secretary convicted for involvement in over 10,000 deaths | 9 News Australia

A 97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted for her role in the murder of 10,505 people during the Holocaust, in what could be the final trial of its kind.

