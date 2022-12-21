9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Former Nazi secretary convicted for involvement in over 10,000 deaths | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

A 97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted for her role in the murder of 10,505 people during the Holocaust, in what could be the final trial of its kind. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

