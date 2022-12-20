Sky News published this video item, entitled “Former Nazi concentration camp secretary convicted of aiding more than 10,000 murders” – below is their description.

A 97-year-old former secretary to the SS commander of Nazi Germany’s Stutthof concentration camp has been found guilty of being an accessory to 10,505 murders. In perhaps the last ever Nazi war crimes trial, Irmgard Furchner attended court for more than a year as prosecutors outlined their case against her. #skynews Sky News YouTube Channel

