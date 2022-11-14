Former Israeli PM Netanyahu tasked with forming new govt

by
Former israeli pm netanyahu tasked with forming new govt

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Former Israeli PM Netanyahu tasked with forming new govt” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Former-Israeli-PM-Netanyahu-tasked-with-forming-new-govt-1eWIahHFpjW/index.html

Israeli President Isaac Herzog asked the country’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on Sunday. Netanyahu, leader of the right-wing Likud party, and his alliance of far-right parties won a decisive majority in parliamentary elections. Under the Israeli law, Netanyahu has 28 days to form a coalition government, with a possible 14-day extension. Netanyahu served several years as prime minister before losing office in 2021.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.