CGTN published this video item, entitled “Former Israeli PM Netanyahu tasked with forming new govt” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Former-Israeli-PM-Netanyahu-tasked-with-forming-new-govt-1eWIahHFpjW/index.html Israeli President Isaac Herzog asked the country’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on Sunday. Netanyahu, leader of the right-wing Likud party, and his alliance of far-right parties won a decisive majority in parliamentary elections. Under the Israeli law, Netanyahu has 28 days to form a coalition government, with a possible 14-day extension. Netanyahu served several years as prime minister before losing office in 2021. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.