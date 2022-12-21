NBC News published this video item, entitled “Former Cybercom Lawyer: Americans Are Extremely Vulnerable To Foreign Cyber Attacks” – below is their description.

In an NBC News exclusive, Ken Dilanian has a rare look inside the U.S. Cyber Command whose mission is to protect the country against foreign cyber intrusions and to use cyber weapons against adversaries when necessary. Recently, one of their former top lawyers revealed just how vulnerable Americans are when it comes to these attacks. NBC News YouTube Channel

