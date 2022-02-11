NBC News published this video item, entitled “Former ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Plead Guilty In Sex Abuse Case” – below is their description.

Jerry Harris, a former star in Netflix’s “Cheer,” plead guilty in his child pornography case. Harris has been held without bond since his arrest in September 2020 for allegedly eliciting minors for sex at cheerleading competitions. NBC News YouTube Channel

