Former ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Plead Guilty In Sex Abuse Case

Jerry Harris, a former star in Netflix’s “Cheer,” plead guilty in his child pornography case. Harris has been held without bond since his arrest in September 2020 for allegedly eliciting minors for sex at cheerleading competitions. 

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

