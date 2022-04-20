Former CDC Director On Judge’s Decision To Overturn Travel Mask Mandate

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Former CDC Director On Judge’s Decision To Overturn Travel Mask Mandate” – below is their description.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, tells Lester Holt “it just got more dangerous to fly in the U.S.” for immunosuppressed people. As subvariants spread across the country, Frieden says Americans “need to be adaptive.”

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Florida Rep. Randy Fine Sponsors Bill To Dissolve Disney’s Special Governing Status

Category: News

Thousands Of Unaccompanied Minors Attempt To Cross The U.S.-Mexico Border

Category: News

Florida Bride, Caterer Arrested For Allegedly Lacing Wedding Food With Marijuana

Category: News

In This Story: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the national public health agency of the United States. It is a United States federal agency, under the Department of Health and Human Services, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

2 Recent Items: CDC

Kindergarten vaccination rates drop below target rate for 2020-2021 l ABC News

Category: News

CDC concludes that requiring masks for travel remains necessary for public health

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Florida Rep. Randy Fine Sponsors Bill To Dissolve Disney’s Special Governing Status

Category: News

Thousands Of Unaccompanied Minors Attempt To Cross The U.S.-Mexico Border

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....