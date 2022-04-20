NBC News published this video item, entitled “Former CDC Director On Judge’s Decision To Overturn Travel Mask Mandate” – below is their description.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, tells Lester Holt “it just got more dangerous to fly in the U.S.” for immunosuppressed people. As subvariants spread across the country, Frieden says Americans “need to be adaptive.” NBC News YouTube Channel

