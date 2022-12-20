Former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg reflects on a ‘turbulent’ year for the Tories | EXCLUSIVE

by
Former business secretary jacob rees-mogg reflects on a 'turbulent' year for the tories | exclusive

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg reflects on a ‘turbulent’ year for the Tories | EXCLUSIVE” – below is their description.

‘Boris Johnson remains one of the biggest figures in British politics.’

Former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg joins Dan Wootton in an exclusive interview, where he reflects on a ‘turbulent’ year for the Tories.

