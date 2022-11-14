For better or worse… why there’s a rise in wedding celebrants!

For better or worse... Why there's a rise in wedding celebrants!

Summer means wedding season…and if you decide to get married there’s one person you have to invite, and that’s a wedding celebrant. And right now in New Zealand there are more than ever before…but why is that, and what does it take to do the job well?!

