The Independent published this video item, entitled “Football fans enjoy 66p pints in London as they watch England game” – below is their description.

A pop-up pub opened yesterday to a packed crowd of football fans – all enjoying budget 66p pints.

The ZYN Arms, in the heart of Shoreditch, London, played host to 300 punters who were treated to the wallet-friendly prices and table service to ensure they didn’t miss a second of the action as England beat Iran 6-2.

A study of 2,000 Brits found over a third of those who work (36 per cent) said they had already booked time off to watch the tournament, whilst almost half (46 per cent) say they are aiming to catch a match in a pub or bar.

