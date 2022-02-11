Food … Inglorious Food (Part 2) | People and Power

Watch Part 1: https://youtu.be/bDMe6fktQM4

The phrase “you are what you eat” is in common usage, but what if you do not know exactly what you are eating? How about horse meat lasagne, or olive oil that is not actually made from olives, or tuna steaks laced with deadly nitrates?

These and other counterfeit and adulterated foods have been put on sale around the world – cheap and sometimes dangerous fakes of the real thing, sometimes of even the most expensive premium products. It is a secretive and deadly multibillion-dollar trade that defrauds legitimate producers and poses huge health risks to consumers. So who is behind it?

In the second of a two-part investigation, People & Power shines a light on the criminal corruption running through the international food business and out onto our plates.

People and Power

In People and Power, the filmmaker sheds light on the lives of some of the most affluent personalities who misuse their power, which ultimately affects innocent people. Series first aired in 2012, on al Jazeera English and continues.

