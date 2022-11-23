Global News published this video item, entitled “Flu vs RSV: Which virus should parents be more worried about?” – below is their description.
Hospitals across the country have been reporting huge surges in pediatric ICU admissions, largely due to the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Because of prevention measures put in place to combat COVID-19, a large number of kids haven’t been exposed to either virus. Now, many children are getting quite sick and that’s putting a big burden on Canada’s health-care system.
But influenza and RSV can be hard to tell apart, especially in young children under age two.
Aaron Strickland talks to health experts about how to tell the flu from RSV, and what to do if your child gets sick.
