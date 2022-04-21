Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

The Republican-controlled Florida Senate voted to strip The Walt Disney Company of the special status granting it self-governing privileges in Walt Disney World and the surrounding areas.

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Florida Senate votes to end Disney self-governing l WNT” – below is their description.

About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

