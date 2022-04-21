ABC News published this video item, entitled “Florida Senate votes to end Disney self-governing l WNT” – below is their description.
The Republican-controlled Florida Senate voted to strip The Walt Disney Company of the special status granting it self-governing privileges in Walt Disney World and the surrounding areas.
WATCH FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT:
https://abc.com/shows/world-news-tonight
WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU:
#WorldNewsTonight #FloridaSenate #Disney #DontSayGayBill #GovRonDeSantisABC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.