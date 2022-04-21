Florida Senate votes to end Disney self-governing l WNT

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Florida Senate votes to end Disney self-governing l WNT” – below is their description.

The Republican-controlled Florida Senate voted to strip The Walt Disney Company of the special status granting it self-governing privileges in Walt Disney World and the surrounding areas.

