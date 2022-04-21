NBC News published this video item, entitled “Florida Senate Votes To Eliminate Disney’s Self-Governing Authority And Tax Breaks” – below is their description.

The move was universally opposed by Democrats, and is the latest chapter in a confrontation between Disney and Florida Republicans. Governor DeSantis pushed for the legislation after Disney opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law. NBC News YouTube Channel

