Florida Senate Votes To Eliminate Disney’s Self-Governing Authority And Tax Breaks

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Florida Senate Votes To Eliminate Disney’s Self-Governing Authority And Tax Breaks” – below is their description.

The move was universally opposed by Democrats, and is the latest chapter in a confrontation between Disney and Florida Republicans. Governor DeSantis pushed for the legislation after Disney opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

South Carolina Supreme Court Stays Firing Squad Execution

Category: News

Arizona Wildfires Burn Over 25,000 Acres, Forcing Thousands To Evacuate

Category: News

In This Story: Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

2 Recent Items: Democrats

Sir Ed Davey on partygate: ‘I don’t trust this Prime Minister’

Category: News

‘No need to attack Germany’: social democrat defends German Chancellor’s stance on Ukraine | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Disney

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

4 Recent Items: Disney

Florida Goes After Disney Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

Category: Entertainment

When Crypto Meets Politics: DeSantis vs. Polis

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency

Florida Senate votes to end Disney self-governing l WNT

Category: News

Hallie Jackson NOW – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

In This Story: Florida

Florida is the southeasternmost U.S. state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It has hundreds of miles of beaches. The city of Miami is known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is famed for theme parks, including Walt Disney World.

2 Recent Items: Florida

Florida Goes After Disney Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

Category: Entertainment

Nightly News Full Broadcast – April 20

Category: Media, News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

South Carolina Supreme Court Stays Firing Squad Execution

Category: News

In This Story: Republicans

The Republican Party, sometimes also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States, along with its main, historic rival, the Democratic Party.

It was founded on 20th March 1854 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Ronna McDaniel (chairwoman).

2 Recent Items: Republicans

Hallie Jackson NOW – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

DeSantis and Cruz Attack Disney; Lawsuit Seeks to Bar Greene from Ballot: A Closer Look

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....