Florida Senate passes bill to eliminate Disney park’s land as a special tax district

by

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Florida Senate passes bill to eliminate Disney park’s land as a special tax district” – below is their description.

The Florida Senate has passed a bill which will strip Disney of its self-governing powers. The move comes after Disney criticized the passing of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Following the opposition, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to consider termination of the special tax district Disney enjoys.

About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

In This Story: Disney

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

In This Story: Florida

Florida is the southeasternmost U.S. state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It has hundreds of miles of beaches. The city of Miami is known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is famed for theme parks, including Walt Disney World.

