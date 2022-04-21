CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Florida Senate passes bill to eliminate Disney park’s land as a special tax district” – below is their description.

The Florida Senate has passed a bill which will strip Disney of its self-governing powers. The move comes after Disney criticized the passing of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Following the opposition, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to consider termination of the special tax district Disney enjoys. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

