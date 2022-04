NBC News published this video item, entitled “Florida Man Describes Tiger Attack That Nearly Claimed His Life” – below is their description.

Ignacio Martinez says he entered a restricted area and was trying to feed one of the tigers on display at Wooten Airboat Tours when he was mauled. WBBH’s Gage Goulding reports. NBC News YouTube Channel

