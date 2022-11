7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Flooding derails a giant freight train at Inverleigh, near Geelong | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Victoria’s relentless rain is being blamed for a major train derailment near Geelong. The 55 carriage train was left in a crumpled mess but somehow, the drivers walked away unharmed. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

