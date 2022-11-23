9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Flooded Eugowra Resident Asks PM Where He’s Been” – below is their description.
“Your people need you here, sir.”
Anthony Robinson is taking the PM’s visit to the #flood ravaged town of Eugowra as an opportunity to remind Australia’s politicians that slogans aren’t enough when it comes to disaster #recovery.
