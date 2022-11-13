9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Flood warnings as states in firing line of severe weather system | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Flash flooding has hit parts of Victoria and New South Wales amid a severe wet weather system, as thousands of residents in Adelaide are still without power in the wake of a nasty storm overnight. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

