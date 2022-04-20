This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

DW News published this video item, entitled “Fleeing War: Nigerian student escapes to Germany where he faces huge future uncertainty | DW News” – below is their description.

Many of the millions of refugees who’ve fled the war in Ukraine are not Ukrainian nationals. Some are students from other parts of the world and some of THEM say they’ve faced racism and discrimination as they try to flee the fighting. DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.