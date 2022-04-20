DW News published this video item, entitled “Fleeing War: Nigerian student escapes to Germany where he faces huge future uncertainty | DW News” – below is their description.
Many of the millions of refugees who’ve fled the war in Ukraine are not Ukrainian nationals. Some are students from other parts of the world and some of THEM say they’ve faced racism and discrimination as they try to flee the fighting.DW News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.