Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

DW News published this video item, entitled “Fleeing War: Nigerian student escapes to Germany where he faces huge future uncertainty | DW News” – below is their description.

Many of the millions of refugees who’ve fled the war in Ukraine are not Ukrainian nationals. Some are students from other parts of the world and some of THEM say they’ve faced racism and discrimination as they try to flee the fighting.

DW News YouTube Channel

About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

In This Story: Germany

Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is a country in Central and Western Europe. It lies between the Baltic and North seas to the north, and the Alps to the south.

Germany is a federal parliamentary republic led by a chancellor. With over 83 million inhabitants of its 16 constituent states, it is the second-most populous country in Europe after Russia, as well as the most populous member state of the European Union. Its capital and largest city is Berlin, and its financial centre is Frankfurt; the largest urban area is the Ruhr.

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

