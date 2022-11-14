7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Five Sydney teenage friends are fighting for life after fiery crash in Cammeray | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Five teenage friends from Sydney’s affluent northern suburbs are tonight fighting to stay alive after a police chase ended in a fiery crash. Residents on the Lower North Shore in Cammeray who saw the injured children thought they’d witnessed another mass tragedy. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.