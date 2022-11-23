ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Five facilities to replace Tasmania’s ‘house of horrors’, Ashley youth detention centre | ABC News” – below is their description.

Five separate facilities with a preventative focus will replace Tasmania’s notorious Ashley Youth Detention Centre, under a state government plan to reform the youth justice system. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

