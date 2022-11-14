7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “First Nations policeman speaks out about racism in the service | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The Queensland Police Service is tonight fighting for its reputation amid more claims of appalling behaviour. A day after officers were caught joking about genocide, a first nation’s policeman, who broke new ground for his people, has exposed a culture of racism, within. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

