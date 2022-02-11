Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Fires in Argentina Burn 330,000 Acres of Wetlands, Native Forests” – below is their description.

Fires in Argentina’s northeastern province of Corrientes have consumed some 330,000 hectares of the wetlands, grasslands and native forest.

A prolonged drought throughout the region accompanied by high summer temperatures is being blamed for the scope of the fires this year.

The Iberá wetlands are considered among the world’s largest wetland systems rich in biodiversity, with Argentina’s recently established Iberá National Park at their heart.

The park is a sanctuary created with lands donated by the Tompkins Conservation, a foundation created by Kris Tompkins and her late husband Douglas Tompkins, the co-founder of North Face outdoors wear.

“It generates a lot of impotence, sadness and pain, seeing how everything is consumed by the fire and in a few hours,” said Pascual Pérez, of conservation group Rewilding Argentina,

According to the National Institute of Agricultural Technology, almost 4 percent of the surface of the province has burned.

