The Independent published this video item, entitled “Financial planner paddleboards to work saving £2,500 a year” – below is their description.
Alex Kell is a 38-year-old financial plannernwho decided to ditch sitting in traffic in Gloucester and trade it for the open waters.
According to Alex, paddling has helped him saving around £2,500 a year in petrol costs.
Watch more videos at The Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent
Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONBThe Independent YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.