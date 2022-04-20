Financial planner paddleboards to work saving £2,500 a year

by

The Independent published this video item, entitled "Financial planner paddleboards to work saving £2,500 a year"

Alex Kell is a 38-year-old financial plannernwho decided to ditch sitting in traffic in Gloucester and trade it for the open waters.

According to Alex, paddling has helped him saving around £2,500 a year in petrol costs.

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

