The Independent published this video item, entitled “Financial planner paddleboards to work saving £2,500 a year” – below is their description.

Alex Kell is a 38-year-old financial plannernwho decided to ditch sitting in traffic in Gloucester and trade it for the open waters.

According to Alex, paddling has helped him saving around £2,500 a year in petrol costs.

Watch more videos at The Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel