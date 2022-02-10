Final Trades: Nvidia, Wynn, IQVIA

by

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Final Trades: Nvidia, Wynn, IQVIA” – below is their description.

The “Halftime Report” traders give their top picks to watch for the second half.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

New White House Covid plan is a ‘grab bag’ of the best ideas, says Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Category: News

Najarian: Big buying in options of small cap, gold and energy ETFs

Category: News

Bloomfield: Putin miscalculated the resistance and response to his invasion of Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Nvidia

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is an American multinational technology company incorporated in Delaware and based in Santa Clara, California. It designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units for the mobile computing and automotive market.

5 Recent Items: Nvidia

Nvidia investigating potential cyber attack

Category: News

Chip giant Nvidia reportedly hit by cyberattack

Category: Business

THEY ARE BUYING!! Biggest Corporate Metaverse Moves!! 🏙

Category: Cryptocurrency

Stocks extend losses, Biden says probability of Russia invading Ukraine is very high

Category: Business

Nvidia stock down despite ‘spectacular’ earnings report

Category: Business

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....