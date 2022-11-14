Fiji’s plan to escape rising sea waters

by
Fiji's plan to escape rising sea waters

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Fiji’s plan to escape rising sea waters” – below is their description.

In Fiji, the government has earmarked 42 villages around the country as needing urgent relocation due to the climate crisis. Relocating so many communities is astonishingly complex, expensive and emotional undertaking.

How to move a country: Fiji’s radical plan to escape rising sea levels 

The radical plan to move a country – podcast

In This Story: Climate

Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.

In This Story: Fiji

Fiji, officially the Republic of Fiji, is an island country in Melanesia, part of Oceania in the South Pacific Ocean about 1,100 nautical miles (2,000 km; 1,300 mi) northeast of New Zealand. Fiji consists of an archipelago of more than 330 islands—of which about 110 are permanently inhabited—and more than 500 islets, amounting to a total land area of about 18,300 square kilometres (7,100 sq mi). The most outlying island is Ono-i-Lau. 87% of the total population of 883,483 live on the two major islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

Humans have lived in Fiji since the second millennium BC—first Austronesians and later Melanesians, with some Polynesian influences. A military government declared a Republic in 1987 following a series of coups d’état.

Fiji has one of the most developed economies in the Pacific through its abundant forest, mineral, and fish resources. The currency is the Fijian dollar, with the main sources of foreign exchange being the tourist industry, remittances from Fijians working abroad, bottled water exports, and sugar cane.

