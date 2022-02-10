FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Feels like I’m in love: French dating app pitches new format to under-25s • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

A French startup is trying to reinvent online dating for 18 to 25-year-olds. Created in 2019, the app known as Feels looks more like a Snapchat-style story or a TikTok feed than the swipeable profiles found in other dating apps. Its CEO Daniel Cheaib joins us from Miami to tell us exactly how the app works and how the company is now hoping to seduce users in the US. 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

