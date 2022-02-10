FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Feels like I’m in love: French dating app pitches new format to under-25s • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.
A French startup is trying to reinvent online dating for 18 to 25-year-olds. Created in 2019, the app known as Feels looks more like a Snapchat-style story or a TikTok feed than the swipeable profiles found in other dating apps. Its CEO Daniel Cheaib joins us from Miami to tell us exactly how the app works and how the company is now hoping to seduce users in the US.
🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
In This Story: TikTok
TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.
ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.
Download #Ad
3 Recent Items: TikTok