Feels like I’m in love: French dating app pitches new format to under-25s • FRANCE 24 English

by

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Feels like I’m in love: French dating app pitches new format to under-25s • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

A French startup is trying to reinvent online dating for 18 to 25-year-olds. Created in 2019, the app known as Feels looks more like a Snapchat-style story or a TikTok feed than the swipeable profiles found in other dating apps. Its CEO Daniel Cheaib joins us from Miami to tell us exactly how the app works and how the company is now hoping to seduce users in the US. 

🔔

FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - FRANCE 24 English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from France 24. France 24 is a French state-owned international news television network based in Paris.

Recent from FRANCE 24 English:

Exiled writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija sues Uganda • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Analyst says ‘Fortress Russia is gone’ in face of US sanctions • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Biden’s Ukraine Strategy: Money, Weapons, Sanctions…What next? • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Exiled writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija sues Uganda • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Analyst says ‘Fortress Russia is gone’ in face of US sanctions • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Biden’s Ukraine Strategy: Money, Weapons, Sanctions…What next? • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Ukraine refugee crisis: 875,000 people have fled war (UN) • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

War in Ukraine: Are the sanctions enough? • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

‘The invasion of Ukraine is suicide for Putin,’ says Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky

Category: News

In This Story: Miami

Miami, officially the City of Miami, is a coastal metropolis located in Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida, US. With a population of 467,963 as of the 2020 census, it is the 44th-largest city in the United States and the core of the nation’s eighth-largest metropolitan area.

3 Recent Items: Miami

NETS at RAPTORS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 1, 2022

Category: NBA

The Heat are MEAN! – Zach Lowe | NBA Today

Category: Sport

Stephen A. urges the Yankees to make Derek Jeter part of the franchise | First Take

Category: Sport

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

How to make crispy, flaky Alaskan cod fish tacos with smashed avocado I GMA

Category: Entertainment

ESPN announces the launch of Andscape l GMA

Category: Entertainment

Ukrainian refugee crisis rises to nearly 800,000 l GMA

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....